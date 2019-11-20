How to find the right seasonal position

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and with it comes a demand for temporary employees. If you are free during this winter break and want to make some extra cash, you are probably searching local job sites, social media advertisements, and other sources for openings. While there may be plenty of seasonal jobs available, finding the right one for you takes a little preparation. Below are tips that will simplify the process.
Choose a sector
Several industries offer seasonal jobs, especially during this holiday season when the number of customers soars. Retail is one of the most common sectors that see an increase in customer traffic as people shop for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The hospitality industry also experiences a shortage of staff as the number of people traveling and dining out increases over the holiday season.
Open positions in the delivery industry increase during the holidays due to increased online purchases and shipping of gifts.
Investigate the pros and cons of working in each of these sectors and pick the one that is the best fit for your personality, schedule, and skills.
Prepare your resume
A lot of students and other people with a little extra time will be competing for the best paying part-time opportunities. The mistake that most potential employees make is assuming that a temp job does not require a lot of effort or skill.
If you want to score the best temp jobs, have a professional write out your resume for you. Impress the employer with a great resume to increase your chances of getting hired.
Search the right places
One of the best places to search for a seasonal job is through referrals. Ask your friends and relatives if they have heard of any open positions. Second, check local newspaper classified advertisements. Social media pages also help a lot, especially in advertising jobs for small businesses. And don’t rule out remote seasonal positions. Large companies often have temporary work-from-home options!
If you want to get a great seasonal job, start the hunt early. This will give you time to weigh options and find the best fit!
