How to get your online job application into human hands

Many job seekers send dozens of resumes to multiple companies and grow increasingly frustrated when they don't hear back from any of them. Unfortunately, up to 75 percent of resumes submitted online are never even viewed by a hiring manager. The reason Is that companies increasingly use what are known as Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) – computer applications that allow them to keep track of job applications they've received, organize the next steps in the interview process, and comply with relevant labor laws.
These systems also allow employers to filter out resumes that aren't a good fit for the opening. Hiring managers will log into an ATS and run a search for resumes containing several keywords and phrases that represent the skills they seek. These searches will exclude resumes without these keywords. Resumes with the highest number of keywords will appear at the top of the search results, while those with fewer will appear at the bottom.
When hiring managers have many resumes to choose from, they'll often start with the top resumes and ignore the others. That means even if you have the skills, if your resume lacks those keywords, you may not get an interview invite. Therefore, it's critical to craft your resume so that applicant tracking systems rank it high in searches, which you can do by following these simple steps.
Look for keywords in the job description
Your best source of likely keywords is in the job description itself. The job description lists the skills and abilities its next employee should have. So if you have those skills and abilities, include the same words and phrases in your cover letter and resume that appear in the job posting. Also, look at job descriptions for similar positions and take note of the skills and abilities needed. There might be some appropriate keywords and phrases there too.
Review industry publications for buzzwords
Check out trade publications and articles on your industry to get a sense of current trends in your field. See if you can incorporate a few buzzwords into your resume and your cover letter, but only if they are related to your background. Don't force it, it's easy for experienced hiring managers to spot a resume filled with industry buzzwords unrelated to a job seeker's own experience.
Look for resume experts with experience in your field
If you're outsourcing your resume to a writing expert, make sure that they have some experience writing resumes for positions in your industry. Those without such experience may be unaware of the right keywords to get you to the top of an ATS list. On the other hand, those who have a background in your industry may know how to tailor your knowledge and experience so that your resume ranks high with the ATS systems your prospective employers are using.
Minimize special formatting
Lots of job seekers play around with fancy fonts, spacing, and other formatting tricks to make their resume stand out. Unfortunately, some resume formatting is harder for an ATS to read than others. That means, unfortunately, your fancy resume may be filtered out entirely by an ATS. So keep special formatting to a minimum. Use these guidelines to improve your resume's readability:
• Use a .doc or .docx file format. PDFs work well with many, but not all, applicant tracking systems.
• Avoid using tables and columns.
• Both use and spell out common acronyms, such as B.A.
• Use standard sans serif fonts, such as Arial or Calibri.
• Avoid using headers and footers.
• Employ traditional headings such as "Education" rather than fancy versions like "My Collegiate Background."
• Put your resume in chronological format, as functional resumes can be hard for applicant tracking systems to analyze.
Reach out directly
Maybe you've sent out a dozen resumes before reading this article. Or perhaps you've realized you missed one of these steps after hitting "send." Send a polite email to the hiring department, indicating that you've applied online, but that you have a more recent version of our resume you'd like them to consider. Attach a new one that adheres to the steps above, and apologize for any confusion this may have caused.
