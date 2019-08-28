How to make an impression at a career fair

Job seekers who shine at career fairs are few and far between. Here’s how to take this valuable resource and use it to build a network and job opportunities.
1. Crucial (but simple) ways to prepare
• Introduce yourself to target employers, and make a wide range of contacts.
• Dress professionally. Some organizations expect suits, others expect business casual. Regardless, dress the part.
• Order your own business cards. It’s relatively inexpensive. Include your Linkedin page url, so the most relevant information is available to prospective employers.
2. How to have the best introductory statement ever
• Answer these key statements in fewer than 25 words: Who are you? Make a concise statement about yourself that clearly shares who you are and what you’re looking for.
• What do you want? What do you want to learn? What skills do you want to use? It is rare for someone to articulate what he or she really wants. Employers are looking for applicants who know what they want, and know how to confidently communicate that.
3. How to make an impression and stand out from the crowd
• Be authentic. Say what you would normally say to your closest friends about your goals, and what you want to do.
• Don’t be too broad (an employer might not know where you’ll fit into the organization). Don’t be too specific (you may limit the possibilities within the organization).
• Be passionate: If you aren’t excited about what you’re saying then the person listening to you won’t be either. “I’m kind of interested in…” won’t impress any employer.
4. How to follow-up
• Make sure to follow up with a specific ask. This might be for an informational interview, it might be a request to apply for a position, it might be for a referral that had been mentioned.
• Remind the recipient who you are, and if there was something specific you mentioned to them, reiterate it in the email.
• Be sure of your objective in sending the email and be clear about how the recipient can help you.
• Give the recipient three to five days to respond. If he or she doesn’t respond, make a follow-up call using the contact information you got at the career fair.
