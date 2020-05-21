How to make your LinkedIn profile stand out from the crowd

There are currently over 500 million profiles on LinkedIn. Considering those enormous numbers, some job-seekers may start feeling hopeless about finding a way to stand out on the platform from other candidates.
There's no need to worry; there are ways that you can easily make your LinkedIn profile shine and catch the attention of employers immediately. Here are some of the best tips to make your LinkedIn profile stand out from the crowd.
Update your intro
Make sure that you list your industry and your location right away in the info section of your profile. This may seem like a simple tip, but studies show that profiles with a listed location are 19 times more likely to receive views.
Listing your work industry will make your profile 38 times more likely to appear in recruiters' searches. This is such an easy update to make with such a giant impact that it would be foolish not to make sure you have these items updated in your intro right away.
Use visuals
Instead of just telling prospective employers what you've accomplished, practice showing them through visuals. Items like presentations, completed projects, and graphs are all examples of visual media that you can use to showcase your skills. You should also think about adding a cover photo to your profile page to draw recruiters' eyes and attention.
Ask for recommendations
You've probably seen the recommendations sections on your profile page. If it's empty, start reaching out to former and current colleagues and supervisors and ask them politely to write a recommendation for you.
If someone agrees to do this, it's good practice to return the favor and write a recommendation for them as well. The more recommendations you have on your profile, the more credible you will appear to prospective employers.
None of these tips are difficult upgrades to make, but will go a long way in making your LinkedIn profile stand out. When your profile stands out, recruiters are more likely to find you and be impressed, and you are more likely to find your next job.
