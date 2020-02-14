How to recession-proof your life, finances and career
Metro Creative

We live with regular awareness that a recession will happen again. So, what do the experts say about preparing? Let's take a look.

Recession-proofing your life and finances

First, have emergency savings. Experts suggest that reliable high yield FDIC savings account where your money is guaranteed to increase and there aren’t penalties for taking the money out on short notice — you know, the reason you got the account in the first place. It is common sense and common advice, but people still don't follow this guidance, so it bears repeating. They also suggest not overspending, and take it a step further. They urge people to have multiple income streams so losing one doesn't mean losing everything.

Finally, they recommend investing well. This means looking for long-term gains rather than the current get-rich-quick stocks. They also remind people to spread their investments out, not just over multiple stocks, but across multiple investment types as well. Have some stocks, some bonds, maybe invest in real estate, etc.

Recession-proofing your career

To identify recession-proof careers, think of all the things in your life that you couldn't live without, even while penny-pinching. Also, any job required by law helps, such as inspectors or monitoring agents. Jobs in the safety and security industry are great too!

The untouchables

There are also some jobs or fields that not only tend to keep doing well, but that can't be eliminated. These include medical personnel, educators, energy companies, law enforcement, and IT techs, to name a few.

Recession-proofing yourself

Certain things can make you more attractive to employers. The first — and possibly best — piece of advice is to make sure you're always learning and growing. As your field expands, your knowledge should, too.

Are there other skills that aren't part of your industry but are universal enough to make them assets? For example, if you're a web designer who's also good at copywriting, you'll have an edge over other designers who could only do half the work.

This doesn't only apply to freelance work. If your employer would usually hire one person for skill set A and another for skill set B, then having both skill sets means they don't need to hire two people, pay twice as much, or do double the paperwork.

Bottom line

It all boils down to options. Having savings and multiple income streams gives you the option of surviving an emergency without needing to sell your house or car. Diversified investments give you the option to retire one day. Being a perpetual student and/or having the ability to work in an always-hiring industry gives you more and better options for employment. It might not be easy, but it isn't impossible either!

