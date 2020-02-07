How to spot a toxic work environment before it's too late

We've all heard people say a company is toxic, but what does that mean? A toxic work environment can be caused by a variety of things, however, the results it causes are always the same. When a work environment is toxic the employees don't feel fulfilled, safe, or comfortable at work. This causes poor sleep, less motivation, and mental health issues due to a lower quality of life. That's why it's so important to be able to recognize signs of a toxic workplace before accepting a job.
Notice the little things
While you're there, play detective. Look at the employees.
• Are they interacting well?
• Do they seem at ease or tense?
• Are they smiling?
• Is it too quiet?
Also, check the bathroom and/or kitchen. It may sound weird but if employees care about the company and each other, they're more likely to keep the bathroom clean. If they don't observe clear boundaries they may label their personal food with passive-aggressive notes like, "Jeffery's lunch! Do NOT Eat!!! That means you Brad!"
Notice how they treat you
People tend to be so desperate to make a good impression that they overlook the impression the interviewer makes. If a company gives an interview time rather than asking when you're free, doesn't try to act friendly, and/or doesn't ask if you have questions, that's a bad sign. They're unlikely to treat an employee better than a prospect.
Ask challenging questions
Ask them questions to get a better feel for the job, like:
• What are the company's core values and goals?
• How do employees get along?
• Does management accept feedback and criticism?
• What decisions are yours and what needs to be cleared with management?
The answers to these questions along with their reaction and body language should tell you all you need to know.
Most Importantly...
While the suggestions above are helpful, one thing supersedes all others. Trust your gut! Intuition is actually subtle clues processed by the subconscious giving you feedback, so trust it. As long as you pay attention to these clues, you should be able to avoid a costly move.
