How to talk about salary in a job interview

If you've made it to the interview portion of the hiring process, congratulations! You're well on your way to starting a new career. But what happens when the hiring manager asks that inevitable dreaded question: "How much do you expect to be paid?"
Knowing how to answer this question will ensure that you not only get the job offer, but that you receive the pay you're hoping for.
Do your research
Prior to the interview, take the time to research specific facts about compensation for similar positions in your community. It's important to consider:
- What you're worth: Include your education level, prior work experience, and how much you were paid at your previous job.
- Location: Salaries vary from place to place. Being familiar with what is reasonable and realistic in your area is key to being paid fairly.
- Industry: If you are switching career paths entirely, there could be a big pay discrepancy. Be aware of that before the interview!
- Total earning potential: Take into consideration benefits and bonuses along with annual salary.
Timing is key
Don't feel pressured to give an exact answer right away if a prospective employer asks you point blank how much money you want. It's generally accepted to redirect the question by saying you would like to know more about what the position would require as well as other forms of compensation, such as paid time off (PTO) before you answer. Hopefully this is enough to postpone negotiations until you receive a formal job offer, but regardless, always be honest and polite.
Avoid specifics
If the hiring manager asks you about salary expectations again, it's time to bite the bullet and give an answer. Rather than demanding a clear cut amount, it's best to speak in generalities. This is where doing your research comes in handy. Give a response, such as: "Based off of my research and prior job experience, I think somewhere in the mid-50s to low-60s range is a competitive salary." This lets them know that you're knowledgeable, but also open to negotiations later.
Discussing salary expectations in an interview doesn't have to be an awkward deal-breaker. Do your research, choose the appropriate time to answer, and leave the conversation open to negotiations. These are effective ways to keep the conversation flowing during the interview and lay the foundation for a solid job offer later.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.