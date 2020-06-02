ImPACT Virginia, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting human trafficking through prevention education, invites you to help us train the next generation of physicians and nurses on how to recognize and care for trafficked persons. Recent studies have shown that many trafficked persons seek medical care for physical and psychological injuries caused by their exploiters. Unfortunately, due to a lack of provider awareness and training, trafficked persons are being overlooked, misunderstood or misidentified. Please help us bridge this knowledge gap by supporting our free training programs. Help us save lives. For more information about ImPact Virginia contact us at:
info@impactvirginia.org or to contribute, please visit our website.
Fay Chelmow
President, ImPACT Virginia
