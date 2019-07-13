India aborts moon launch, citing technical glitch

India deferred its dream of landing on the lunar south pole, aborting the launch of its second moon mission on Monday shortly before liftoff. The Chandrayaan-2 mission was called off when a “technical snag” was observed. Chandrayaan, the word for “moon craft” in Sanskrit, is to land on the moon’s far side and to send a rover to explore water deposits.

