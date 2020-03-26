Sources: U.S. Census Bureau, Library of Congress, Associated Press,
Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham (right) knocked on a door in Toksook Bay, Alaska, in January alongside staffer Tim Metzger.
A census worker is seen interviewing a woman for the 1920 census.
Getting an accurate count of the population in the United States is a critical component of our representative democracy. The data collected by the decennial census is used to appoint a portion of the 435 voting seats of the House of Representatives, a limit established by the 1929 Reapportionment Act, to each state. The number of appointments a state receives is based on how their population has shifted in the 10 years since the last census, although all states get at least one representative. The states are responsible for redistricting if their number of appointments changes or a substantial change in the demographics of a district has taken place. The size of a state’s congressional delegation also determines the size of its representation in the 538 member Electoral College, the body that elects the president of the United States. The number of electors a state gets for voting in the Electoral College is equal to the state’s total number of representatives in the House and Senate. Additionally the census data will be used to make allocation decisions for billions of dollars of federal funds destined to be used in local communities over the next 10 years.
Establishing representation
was the population of the United States according to the 1790 census, an area that included the original 13 states, the districts of Kentucky, Maine and Vermont and the Tennessee territory. Both Jefferson and Washington doubted the total was accurate believing the count to be too low, despite authorizing it. The census did not include Native Americans in the enumeration, and would not until 1860.
3,929,214
Pandemic interference The Census Bureau has adjusted deadlines for the 2020 census to allow more time to collect an accurate count as COVID-19 continues to spread across the country. Right now they remain on schedule to deliver the appointment count to the president on December 31.
Getting a count While Census Day is on April 1, the effort behind getting an accurate count has been going on since January and planning for it extends back years. Employees of the census bureau began counting people in the remote areas of Alaska in late January. In early March, mail invitations began arriving to 95 percent of households across the country and the bureau started accepting response forms online and over the phone. From mid-March to late April, census workers would hand-deliver invitations to remote areas that might not get mail at their home address and in some instances would collect responses in person. Workers will begin counting transient people in mid-April and follow up with households. From mid-May though July, workers will pay a visit to every household that has not responded. The counting concludes in July and a appointment count is slated for delivery to the president on Dec. 31. Redistricting counts will be delivered to the states on April 1, 2021.
The first census The first census took place in 1790 with Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson (above) acting as the nominal director while serving under President George Washington. The nominal director, who was the secretary of state for the first five census, didn’t actually do any counting or much directing. That was handled by U.S. marshals who oversaw the enumeration as outlined by specific legislation. The 1790 census asked for six pieces on information. Name of the head of the family and the number of people living at a household under these criteria: free white males 16 and up, free white males under 16, free white females, all other free persons, and slaves.
At the helm The 25th Census Bureau director, Steven Dillingham was sworn in on January 7, 2019. Prior to becoming director Dillingham served as the director of the Bureau of Justice Statistics and the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. “Accurate data is an essential underpinning for our representative government as well as a thriving economy,” Dillingham said.
The citizenship question After a protracted battle that worked its way all the way up to the Supreme Court, the Trump administration was forced to accept that the 2020 census would not include a question about the citizenship status of the responders. Although similar questions have appeared on the short form census before, it has not since 1950 when it was moved to the long form survey. The long form survey was phased out in 2010. Opponents feared that adding a citizenship question to the census would prevent an accurate count as the goal of the census is to count all people living in the country, citizens and non-citizens.
What’s on the 2020 census Over time the questions that have appeared on the census have changed. The 2020 census form has 12 questions on it, they are: 1. How many people were living or staying in this house, apartment, or mobile home on April 1, 2020? 2. Were there any additional people staying here on April 1, 2020, that you did not include in Question 1? 3. Is this house, apartment, or mobile home owned with a mortgage or loan? Is it owned free and clear, rented, or occupied without rent payment. 4. What is your telephone number? 5. What is Person 1’s name? 6. What is Person 1’s sex? 7. What is Person 1’s age and what is Person 1’s date of birth? 8. Is Person 1 of Hispanic, Latino, or Spanish origin? 9. What is Person 1’s race? 10. Print name of Person 2. 11. Does this person usually live or stay somewhere else? 12. How is this person related to Person 1?
Growth of the country Tracked every 10 years, the census collects population information on every state in the country. The chart above shows the population growth of the United States from the first census in 1790, with a national population of nearly 4 million, to the most recent census in 2010, with a population of over 300 million, and projections for the 2020 census whose results will not be available until next year.
In the Constitution Article 1 of the United States Constitution outlines the powers and structures of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. It establishes requirements to hold office and describes the process to apportion representation. This process marks the formation of the census. Section 2 of Article 1 states, “The actual Enumeration shall be made within three years after the first meeting of the Congress of the United States, and within every subsequent term of ten years, in such manner as they shall by law direct. The number of Representatives shall not exceed one for every thirty thousand, but each state shall have at least one Representative.” Components of the Article as originally written in 1778 have been altered or superseded by new law, however the census remains the important core component of the Article to establish proper representation.
Happy upcoming Census Day! On Wednesday, April 1, Census Day will be observed nationwide. While many people may not take note, Census Day marks a major moment for the 2020 decennial census. Conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, the responses, accepted online, over the phone or by mail, will count the population of the United States based on where people are living as of April 1, 2020. Once complete, the count — technically it began in January with the bureau enumerating remote populations in Alaska and will extend until August — will be delivered to the president. These new counts will be used to determine the number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.