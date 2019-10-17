Earth fill
Earth fill
Rip rap
Rip rap
Impervious clay
Impervious clay
Path
Top fill
Reinforced concrete
Earth fill
River
Wall stem
Rock anchors
Piles
Earthen levee South side of the river
Bin Wall South side of the river
U-WALL South side of the river
INVERTED T-WALL North side of the river
The walls Several different types of walls constitute the Richmond floodwall.
Following major floods in the 1930s, the Army Corps of Engineers first presented the city with a proposal for permanent flood protection in 1945. The idea was quickly abandoned due to local objections over its height and an inability to justify the then-$4.1 million cost.
A series of three costly floods between 1969 and 1972 revived interest in a floodwall project, but it took 14 more years — and one more major flood — to complete studies, finalize plans and receive funding approval from Congress.
Mr. Floodwall A part of the first Flood Protection Committee, civic leader Dale Wiley saw first hand how floodwaters from Camille impacted Richmond businesses and became a major proponent of building the floodwall.
Early idea A map from the Richmond Times-Dispatch in December 1945 outlines the original plans for Richmond’s floodwall with dark lines.
EQUAL HEIGHT At this point in the southern portion of the floodwall, the ramp roadways for Interstate 95 meet at the same height as the wall and do not require a gate.
FUNDING THE WALL The $143 million floodwall was built through a 1986 cost-sharing agreement between the federal government and the city. The U.S. government paid 75% while the city paid 25%.
Camille In August 1969, the remnants of Hurricane Camille dumped at least 27 inches of rain in Nelson County. The landslides and floods killed 153 people upstream from Richmond. Billions of gallons of water ran off into the James River and swelled into a major flood through Richmond. Thought to be a once-in-a-lifetime disaster for the city, Richmond set to restoring the inundated areas. In June 1972, Tropical Storm Agnes triggered an even bigger flood, surpassing Camille’s levels by several feet and causing even greater damage. Agnes galvanized the Central Richmond Association to form a flood protection committee, which first met in July 1972. Months later, another significant flood struck in October. In the wake of the floods, some businesses could not or would not return to Shockoe Bottom.
CLOSING THE WALL The James River hasn’t experienced a major flood since 1985, before the floodwall’s construction, but the barriers have proved useful. Some underground gates are closed during minor floods, which happened this spring. The prediction of a 23-foot level at the upstream Westham gauge will cause city crews to close all of the gates. The system is tested and inspected annually. Richmond’s floodwall withstood its first test from a pair of floods in 1996. Since then, levels have not hit moderate flood stage at City Locks. The floodwall does not protect from flash floods. In 2004, an unprecedented deluge from the remnants of Tropical Storm Gaston inundated much of Shockoe Bottom. The disaster spurred the city to improve retention and drainage of rain runoff.
Worst case The floodwall was designed to stand up to a 40-foot high major flood with a 1-in-280 chance of happening in any given year. On May 27, 1771, after 12 day of rain, the James River rose to 40 feet. The resulting “Great Flood” killed 150 people. The chart at right shows the water levels of surges that hit at least 25 feet.
Source: U.S. Amy Corps of Engineers, Richmond Department of Public Works
Map key James River Floodwall Road gates Train gates Pedestrian gates Over floodwall: Interstate Road Railroad Through floodwall: Road Railroad
Materials:
Steel piles: 55,000 linear feet
Reinforced steel: 1,050 tons
Concrete: 66,000 cubic feet
750 acres On the north side of the floodwall, 150 acres of land is protected in Shockoe. On the south side, 600 acres of land is protected in Old Manchester and Manchester.
13,046 feet Length of the floodwall on the south side of the James River.
$143 million Total cost of the floodwall project
4,277 feet Length of the floodwall on the north side of the James River.
