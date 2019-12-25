An abrupt closing in home design After 28 years in business at the Huguenot Village shopping center in Chesterfield County, Williams & Sherrill announced its closing on Oct. 2. From small origins, the home design store became a mecca for bedding, rugs, furniture, art and lighting. “Unfortunately, the tides of brick-and-mortar retailing have significantly changed, and left us behind in its wake,” owner Patrick Williams said.
Monumental unveilings Two new installations were unveiled this year in Richmond. One is at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, and the other is in Capitol Square. Kehinde Wiley’s “Rumors of War” was unveiled at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on Dec. 10 after being purchased for permanent installation on the property. Modeled after the monument of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart on Monument Avenue, “Rumors of War” depicts an African American wearing ripped jeans and Nike high-top sneakers astride a horse. The statue, cast in bronze, is 27 feet tall, 25 feet long and 15 feet wide, and rests atop a giant limestone pedestal. “I couldn’t think of any place better than the capital of the Confederacy” for the statue’s permanent home, Wiley said. On Oct. 14, after nearly 10 years of work, the Virginia Women’s Monument was dedicated at Capitol Square. Featuring seven life-size bronze statues of Virginia women installed at eye-level, the monument was built through contributions from individuals, corporations and nonprofit foundations. “Today we are changing, the symbols in America are changing. Ten years ago this might not have happened. Women, African Americans and Native Americans were excised and not included in our public spaces of America,” said Ivan Schwartz, the StudioEIS director who created the sculptures.
After a state windfall in tax revenues as a result of the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Virginia issued eligible state taxpayers refunds of $110 for individuals and $220 for married couples filing jointly. Almost 2.7 million checks were mailed from Sept. 16 to Oct. 15 as a one-time refund.
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri made rounds through Richmond in the first week of September, visiting various restaurants and meeting up with Mayor Levar Stoney. The first of the filmed shows from September featured Perly’s restaurant and aired Nov. 22 during an episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” titled “Cruisin’ Capital Cities.” Other featured locations appeared in Dec. 6 and Dec. 27 episodes. After 43 years, Strawberry Street Café closed its doors for good on March 31. Known for an iconic bathtub at its salad bar, the cafe was sold in December 2018. The new owners received backlash for their decision to renovate the space and remove the tub. The new Scuffletown Garden restaurant opened in mid-June after three months of renovations and then closed on Nov. 15 after it “did not live up to investors’ expectations,” co-owner Derek Salerno said.
On April 24, it was announced that Rodney Robinson, a teacher at Virgie Binford Education Center, was the first-ever National Teacher of the Year from Richmond Public Schools, beating out more than 3.6 million others across the U.S. “His defining characteristic is the love that he has for his kids — his love for them for who they are today and his love for them for who they will become,” said RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras. “I can’t think of anybody more deserving or more honorable than Rodney, and I could not be prouder to have him representing RPS, Virginia and the entire United States.” In December, Robinson and Meg Medina were honored as the Richmond Times-Dispatch People of the Year.
It has been a year of highs and lows for the Democratic Party of Virginia. On Feb. 1, Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam apologized after admitting he was one of two people who appeared in a racist photo in his 1984 medical school yearbook. One wore blackface and the other a Ku Klux Klan outfit. “I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now,” he said amid calls for his resignation. The next day, he refused to resign, said the photo was not his and that he was not in either of the costumes. An investigation into the identities of the people in the photo was inconclusive. On Feb. 4, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax found himself defending against an allegation of sexual assault from a 2004 encounter at the Democratic National Convention. Later that week, a second accuser came forward, alleging Fairfax attacked her in 2000 while they were students at Duke University. Fairfax denied the accusations. Despite turmoil at the top levels of state government, the Democrats came away with a major victory in November’s elections by winning control of the General Assembly. The victory means Democrats will control the House, Senate and the Executive Mansion for the first time in 26 years.
Guardianship, the legal process of taking away an adult’s rights to make life decisions, is intended to protect vulnerable people. In Richmond, Virginia Commonwealth University Health System and other health care providers used the process to remove poor patients from hospital beds, sometimes against the wishes of their families. A yearlong investigation — which analyzed more than 250 court cases and interviewed nearly three dozen people — found that vulnerable patients lose their rights at the Richmond Circuit Court in brief hearings where they are rarely present or have a lawyer to represent them. The result is that one attorney, Shawn Majette, who represented VCU Health System and health care providers in the majority of guardianship cases in Richmond over the past six years, is given the power to make discharge, medical and financial decisions on behalf of up to 120 people at a time. The three-part series detailed the experiences of Ora Lomax (above), 87, who lost the right to make decisions for her husband, William, in his final weeks of life, and of Richard Richardson, 38, a paralyzed man whom VCU Health System and Majette threatened in court to have put out on the street if not granted guardianship.
1619 A major anniversary was recognized at Fort Monroe on Aug. 24 as hundreds gathered from across the state to mark 400 years since the first Africans arrived in English North America. Brought to Virginia aboard the English ship White Lion in 1619, the group of 20 to 30 Africans had been captured in Angola by a Portuguese group. The Portuguese ship had been headed to Mexico when it was attacked by two English privateer ships, which took some of the Africans and headed to Virginia. “I wanted to come to a ceremony that would mark the 400 years, and in some way, find ancestral healing for myself and my family,” said Lynise Perry, 38, of Chesapeake. “I wanted my kids to be able to experience this.”
Top administrator fired On Sept. 18, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney fired his top administrator, Selena Cuffee-Glenn, in the wake of a scathing report by the city’s inspector general detailing how five of her relatives got jobs with departments she oversaw. In one instance, her daughter received higher pay than 130 other city employees with the same title, despite all of them having worked longer for the city. Only three people with the same title made more than she did. The investigation into Cuffee-Glenn began in April after a whistleblower’s complaint. Cuffee-Glenn denied wrongdoing after being fired by Stoney, saying, “I stand by my record of service and by the fact that I have done nothing unethical.”
National champions Bouncing back after a first-round upset in 2018, the University of Virginia’s Cavaliers took home the big prize on April 8 in an 85-77 overtime victory over Texas Tech, claiming the first NCAA men’s basketball national championship in the university’s history. “They stepped up in the moment,” coach Tony Bennett said. “They faced pressure through the year, through the tournament, and all that stuff played into it.” It was their first national final and first Final Four since 1984.
Weathering the storm Prompting mandatory evacuations for Sandbridge in Virginia Beach, Hurricane Dorian made landfall at Cape Hatteras on Sept. 6 with 90 mph winds. Dorian devastated the Bahamas on Sept. 1 as a Category 5 hurricane, with sustained winds of 185 mph and gusts up to 225 mph. On April 19, a line of storms spawned 16 confirmed tornadoes across Virginia, the strongest of which was an EF-3 that hit Franklin County. Louisa and Charles City were hit by EF-2 tornadoes.
