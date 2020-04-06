Inside this section
Pages B4: The British Open is canceled for 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Masters is rescheduled for November in a revised major tournament slate.
Page B6: A traditional pass-first point guard, Ace Baldwin elevated his game in his high school senior year after committing to VCU last April.
Page B6: A cafe owner and Virginia fan finds support for his small business in T-shirt sales generated online through Cavaliers team spirit.
Page B6: Two Life Christian basketball players are coach Rick Pitino’s first recruits for his 2021 class at Iona.
