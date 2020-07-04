Inside
Lost connection: Many are being harmed by the cancellation of the Minor League Baseball season, including baseball fans. Sundays With Wes, Page C2
Like a Rocket: Matthew Wolff fires a 64 to surge to the top of the leader board after three rounds of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Page C5
Price checks out: Dodgers lefty David Price says he will sit out the season, while Braves slugger Freddie Freeman tests positive for the coronavirus. Page C6
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.