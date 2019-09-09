Inside NFL

Perfect pair: Dallas quaraterback Dak Prescott generated a perfect passer rating with new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore calling the plays. Page C2

Something missing: The Steelers showed how much they miss Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell in Sunday night’s loss to the Patriots. Page C3

Bad to the bone: Colts wideout Devin Funchess is sidelined by a broken collarbone. Page C3

