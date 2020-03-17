K-12 education
Virginia officials want to cancel SOL tests this year. Page A3
Feeding kids
Meal distribution sites are now open in the Richmond area. Page A5
Help for parents
Day care providers wrestle with whether to close. Page A7
Bleak holiday
On St. Patrick’s Day, it was last call for local pubs shutting down. Page A9
Social distancing
Researchers say it should go on for a year or more to be effective. Page A12
In Sports
Kentucky Derby set for autumn; Kevin Durant tests positive. Page B5
