Coffee beans start out green. Their brown color comes from the roasting process. Heat transforms the characteristic flavor in a process known as a “Maillard reaction.” This reaction also takes place when barley is being roasted for beer.
Coffee is one lucrative liquid. It is the second-most traded commodity in the world, behind oil, with about half a trillion cups consumed per year. The word “coffee” originates from the Arabic word for wine. As its popularity spread, “qahwah” became “kahveh” in Turkish, then “koffie” in Dutch, which eventually became the English word “coffee.”
Coffee beans are technically seeds — they’re the pits of the cherry-like berries found on the flowering shrubs. They are referred to as “beans” because of their resemblance to legumes. The two main commercially grown types of coffee beans are Arabica, which accounts for 70% of the world’s coffee, and Robusta, which is cheaper and easier to grow.
