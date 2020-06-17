Magic has been the subject of fascination for thousands of years. Mark Twain used the idea of magic in his 1890 novel “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court,” when the main character, transported back in time, convinces the crowd he has magical powers by threatening to block out the sun. He makes good on his promise — but only because an eclipse was set to occur at that very moment.
The mystifying “how did they do that?” feeling is part of what gives performance magic its thrill. But magic is, and always has been, an illusion. Illusions make it seem as if we have witnessed something that we haven’t, based on how we perceive the event.
A powerful tool of the magician is misdirection: creating a brief diversion to camouflage the split-second timing required for many tricks.
Another is an overreliance on our senses, particularly vision. Optical illusions, for instance, essentially trick our logical brains into seeing connections that are not really there.
Magicians, such as Shin Lim, can be self-taught; or they can create tricks that they share with other magicians (usually for a fee). Some require a certain amount of dexterity and flexibility.
They can also develop certain mannerisms that make them unique: humorous, gentlemanly, urban, or gravely serious. Their tricks may also be tailored to their particular style of magic.
The art form became quite popular by the eighteenth century. Jean-Eugene Robert-Houdin, considered the founder of modern magic, opened a theater in Paris in 1845, thrilling audiences with illusions he devised. An Hungarian-born American named Ehrich Weiss was so impressed with his autobiography, he created a stage name — Harry Houdini — to honor his accomplishments.
At the dawn of the 20th century, magicians began to specialize in certain areas such as coin tricks, card tricks and general magic, and published books about them. “The Tarbell Course in Magic,” first published in 1927 by American Harlan Tarbell, was a set of bound volumes originally made available as courses to subscribers.
In the 1970s, Siegfried and Roy (the latter, Roy Horn, died in May from COVID-19), became the standard-bearer for elaborate, theatrical illusions, including wild animals that were made to vanish above the audience. As technology advances, so will magic — and new magicians will no doubt put it to good use for the next generation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.