Live racing returned to Colonial Downs in New Kent in 2019 after a five-year absence. The ownership group reported $17.5 million in wagering and $7.4 million in purses for winners during the 15-day meet that ended early this month. The wagering represents a 15% increase over the last year of Thoroughbred racing, in 2013, the group said.
The pari-mutuel betting system was established in Kentucky in 1906. Today, at least some form of land-based betting on horses is legal in 41 states, with physical, full-time tracks in 35 of them.
The number of horse races in the United States has been on a steady decline for 30 years. In 1989, there were 74,071 races run. In 2018, that number had dropped to 36,586 — a decrease of more than 50 percent! Yet, during that same time, overall purses (in gross) grew significantly, from $706.9 million in 1989 to $1.11 billion in 2018.
Critical conditions? A comparison of races on Santa Anita’s main track from the past two winter seasons. 111 Races run on a “muddy,” “sloppy” or “off” surface in 2018-19 18 Races run under those conditions in 2017-18
By early March, just 10 weeks into its winter-spring meet, 21 horses had died at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif., prompting the famed track to temporarily suspend racing.
Horses dying at racetracks is nothing new. Nearly 10 per week died at tracks across the country in 2018. But with so many dying in such a short time at Santa Anita (10 died in the same time period there the year before), animal activists renewed calls to end the sport for good.
With Santa Anita under the microscope, an investigation was opened. Necropsies on the deceased horses were performed, and experts were brought in to test the track. In all, 31 horses have died at Santa Anita since late last year. To date, no clear answers have been found as to why the horses died, but three potential reasons are often cited.
The Stronach Group, which owns Santa Anita, has come under fire for a grueling race schedule to maximize profits. Chairwoman Belinda Stronach insists safety is the top priority but also has made it clear that profitability is important, especially in light of developers’ bids to buy the property. But owners and trainers — especially those of smaller stables — have said they felt pressured to get their horses on the track or lose stall space.
Compounding the frequency of the races was the weather during the winter-spring meet. With more than 20 inches of rain, the main track hosted 111 races in which the surface was “muddy,” “sloppy” or “off.” The previous year, that number was 18. The rain also created a need for regular sealing and resealing of the dirt — a process that results in an increasingly harder surface.
Eleven horses died during training, which points to the possibility of the track being linked to the fatalities. The 20th death at Santa Anita, on March 2, was that of a 4-year-old Thoroughbred that broke its right-front fetlock during a race. The horse was put down just days after a specialist — using ground-penetrating radar to test the soil — had declared the track “100 percent ready.”
Nine years ago, Santa Anita was among the high-profile racetracks to abandon synthetic surfaces. They were successful in reducing fatality rates, but they were expensive to maintain. In addition, trainers complained they increased soft-tissue injuries, owners said they favored turf horses and bettors said picking winners on them was more difficult. So technology gave way to tradition and the old dirt courses were reinstalled at Santa Anita and elsewhere across the country.
Santa Anita will host the prestigious Breeders’ Cup on Nov. 1-2.
Horse racing suffered its latest public relations hit earlier this month when The New York Times reported that Justify, who won last year’s Triple Crown to become only the 13th horse to achieve the sport’s greatest feat, failed a drug test following his win in the Santa Anita Derby. The Times reported that had racing officials followed the rules, Justify would have been suspended and unable to race in the Kentucky Derby, the first leg of the Triple Crown, four weeks later. But the California Horse Racing Board did not confirm the test results until after Justify won the Derby, and the case was dropped after that — in closed session. The board found Justify tested positive for scopolamine as a result of contaminated feed. Such “environmental contamination” is what Justify’s trainer, Bob Baffert, pointed to in a short statement following the Times report. Critics have said the normally effusive and media friendly Baffert needs to say more publicly in the aftermath of the Times report and the questions it raises about the timing and protocol of the CHRB’s actions. Baffert was informed of the failed test nine days before the Derby. The CHRB contends that Justify would never have been suspended for the scopolamine findings — that Baffert and his team would only have been fined — because the drug had been reclassified by the Association of Racing Commissioners International. But once the case was internally investigated by the CHRB and subsequently dropped, no penalties were levied and the public was unaware of the failed drug test until the Times report was published.
The running of the 145th Kentucky Derby in May was supposed to be a showcase of what horse racing was all about. A needed day of positive publicity, considering the Santa Anita fatalities scandal. Instead, the race ended in unprecedented controversy. For the first time in the race’s storied history, the horse that crossed the finish line first did not win the race. Maximum Security was disqualified after officials upheld an objection brought by the handlers of second-place finisher Country House. After reviewing video for half an hour, racing stewards found that Maximum Security, who led wire to wire, violated interference rules by altering the paths of three horses when he stumbled and veered to the right. Country House, a 65-1 long shot, was declared the winner. Maximum Security’s owners quickly filed an appeal to have the disqualification overturned, citing “arbitrary and capricious acts.” But the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission quickly denied the appeal on the grounds that the disqualification was not subject to review. The Triple Crown fallout continued as neither Maximum Security nor Country House ran in the final two legs — the Preakness and Belmont stakes races.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.