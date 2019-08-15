Iraq boosts security following blast

Iraq on Thursday banned unauthorized flights and ordered all military camps and munitions warehouses to be moved outside Iraqi cities following a massive explosion at a munitions depot southwest of Baghdad that killed one civilian and wounded 13 earlier this week. The exact cause of Monday night’s explosion at the al-Saqr military base is still unknown.

