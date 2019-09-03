Ivanka Trump kicks off South American tour

Ivanka Trump began her trip to South America by promoting women’s empowerment. President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser met with female entrepreneurs and police cadets in Colombia on Tuesday. One of her first stops was to the General Santander Police Academy, where 22 cadets were killed in a terrorist attack earlier this year.

