JIMMYE LAYCOCK FILE

Born: Feb. 6, 1948, Hamilton

High school: Loudoun Valley

College: William & Mary (Class of 1970)

As college assistant: Clemson (1971-72), The Citadel (1973-74), Memphis State (1975-76), Clemson (1977-79)

As college head coach: William & Mary (1980-2018); 249-194-2 (.561), wins total tied with Lou Holtz for 30th on career list (all divisions)

At W&M: Five conference titles ... 24 winning seasons ... 10 NCAA playoffs appearances ... guided Tribe to FCS semifinals in 2004 and ’09.

Did you know? Laycock played quarterback at William & Mary under Hall of Fame coaches Marv Levy and Holtz.

