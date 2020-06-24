JIMMYE LAYCOCK FILE
Born: Feb. 6, 1948, Hamilton
High school: Loudoun Valley
College: William & Mary (Class of 1970)
As college assistant: Clemson (1971-72), The Citadel (1973-74), Memphis State (1975-76), Clemson (1977-79)
As college head coach: William & Mary (1980-2018); 249-194-2 (.561), wins total tied with Lou Holtz for 30th on career list (all divisions)
At W&M: Five conference titles ... 24 winning seasons ... 10 NCAA playoffs appearances ... guided Tribe to FCS semifinals in 2004 and ’09.
Did you know? Laycock played quarterback at William & Mary under Hall of Fame coaches Marv Levy and Holtz.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.