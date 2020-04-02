Job Searching During COVID-19: What To Consider
Some job markets are more uncertain or less secure than others. The current National State of Emergency has made a big difference in what we thought we knew was secure. While there has been more uncertainty than ever with the coronavirus, there is still hope for accepting a new role during this time. Maybe you just started your job hunt or were in the middle of a career change – don't let this pandemic stop you.
There is no problem searching and applying for different jobs during this pandemic if you are still taking things into consideration.
Keep Applying
If you have stopped hearing back from employers, keep applying. Many companies have put things on hold. This can be difficult for applicants that were just about to move onto their final interview or just about to finalize their contract. There are more jobs within your same skill level that are willing to get back to you sooner, have you start a training process, and/or work remotely. This is important so you keep that momentum going and prevent any discouragement. If you are searching for a job in a market that is less secure right now, try expanding your options. There are many websites, like Indeed.com or ZipRecruiter.com, that can give results of similar occupations to what you are looking for.
Know the Company
Another thing to consider would be the company itself. What is the size of the company you are applying to? Are the opening positions available to work remotely or during this time of crisis? You always want to look at the wide range of skills you have and match them with job openings, but don't sell yourself short.
You also need to consider what the company can do for you. When companies started closing due to the National State of Emergency, there were so many that took it upon themselves to do a little bragging. Restaurants were displaying how they were going to continue to take care of their employees, whether it was a small bonus or free meals. Bigger corporations like Target and Amazon increased their employee's hourly pay during this time of need. Those are things the public is seeing; that is what makes a company more appealing. Whatever company you are applying to during this crisis, take a look at their social media first. Not only do you want to be a part of a company that has excellent customer satisfaction, but a company that is taking care of their employees.
Stay Positive
We cannot plan for a crisis like COVID-19 has caused, but you can plan ways to exceed during this time. Staying positive and healthy is what is most important; continue to take that positivity into your job search. Practice patience as you apply and wait to hear back from employers. Everyone is trying to figure things out and adjust accordingly during this time.
