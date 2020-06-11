Is it time for a career change? Key considerations during the pandemic

The renowned physicist Albert Einstein once said, "In the midst of every great crisis lies great opportunity." Indeed, even in these uncertain times, people are learning new skills and even starting businesses.
If you've been thinking about switching careers, that's possible too. It may be a riskier endeavor, but you can successfully transition into a new career with some careful planning and persistence.
Your first step should be to thoroughly evaluate your new prospective career field, industries with positions in that field, and employers for whom you'd consider working. When you begin your analysis, consider these three key factors:
Job security
No one can say for sure which jobs and industries will exist five or ten years from now. But by studying your industry's trade publications, news coverage, and public reports, you can get a good sense of how stable the field is, and how secure a job in the field is likely to be.
Also, consider the demand for the goods or services your prospective employer would be producing. Strongly consider fields in which there is high demand now and likely to be high demand after the pandemic ends, as these fields are less likely to suffer furloughs or layoffs in the near-term.
Additionally, consider whether your new role will be "essential" to your organization. Will you be directly driving revenue, protecting the organization from legal or regulatory liability, or fulfilling another mission-critical role?
Make sure the work you will be performing in the field you pursue will be invaluable to your future employer's continuing operations and growth to maximize your chances of long-term employment.
Long-term career prospects
Prospective career-switchers should assess the benefits they stand to gain from a career switch. Don't limit yourself to just considering potential compensation and benefits. Think about whether you're likely to find your new field personally rewarding. Ask yourself:
- Will I have the opportunity to do work I find meaningful and satisfying?
- Is there ample opportunity to grow professionally in my career field?
- Do average industry wages meet or exceed my needs and expectations?
- If I'd have to take a pay cut to switch careers, do I expect my long-term earnings to compensate for this over time?
If you believe there's a high probability that the answer to most or all of these questions is yes, then a career change may be a good idea.
Worker safety
Consider fields where work can be performed remotely, as teleworking can reduce your risk of coronavirus infection (among other potential on-the-job hazards). Of course, remote work is impossible in some fields and roles. In these instances, it's critical to examine how safe your prospective career field is, and whether employers in your field prioritize worker safety or not.
A simple Google search will turn up the industries and employers with the most egregious worker safety violations. Multiple, recent press stories about worker safety violations in your field may be a red flag.
However, while you may decide that your career switch is worth the risk, you should know that before you invest time and resources into any needed skills training and job searching.
