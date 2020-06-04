Job market trends of COVID-19

When you first hear about a virus spreading, you think about ways to maintain your health and how to keep your family safe. When this virus turns into a pandemic, you might start to think about the job market.
We are currently divided between "essential" and "nonessential" jobs. The National State of Emergency has left some Americans unemployed, while some markets are begging for employees.No one ever wants to hear that they have been laid off from their company; especially when you are in the market that is least expected to have that happen. This pandemic has negatively impacted jobs ranging from busboy at a restaurant to factory worker at Ford Motor Company.
If you work at a restaurant or bar, you usually have a heads up when a business is failing and have time to look for another job in the service industry. In this case, there is no security for those in the service industry with everything shut down. Factory workers and teachers might have a small safety net with their income, depending on the company or location, but this can cause them to fall behind. When everything is able to return to normal, production might have fallen behind for some auto companies and students might have fallen behind in all subject areas and grade levels.
The numbers in the rising unemployment rate have not been seen since 2012, and these businesses and markets are not going to return to normal until COVID-19 levels out with positive cases. Such drastic changes may cause you to consider working in particular industries that do well during a crisis.
So what markets are thriving right now during this difficult time?
There are many industries thriving in the current market including healthcare, law enforcement, news reporters, grocery workers and more. Amazon alone is hiring 100,000 new workers during this time; grocery stores are looking for more cashiers, shelf stockers, and delivery drivers. It is predicted that such industries will continue to thrive even after the pandemic has passed. In fact, the Bureau of Labor Statistics has identified a couple of the fastest growing markets: healthcare-related fields and the service industry.
As you think about your future career path, it's important to consider industries that traditionally survive such a crisis; not only pandemic, but also general recessions. The more important the industry is to basic human needs, i.e. healthcare, food and more, the more likely your job is to survive during these difficult times.
