Detail of a portrait painted by Rembrandt Peale of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall in 1834. Oil on canvas; painted in Washington, D.C.
John Marshall was born Sept. 24, 1755, near Germantown in what is now Fauquier County.
He became the fourth chief justice of the United States and was perhaps the Supreme Court’s most influential chief justice. He established the principle of judicial review and elevated the Supreme Court as the final arbiter of the Constitution’s meaning.
During Marshall’s tenure from 1801 to 1835, the court issued more than 1,000 decisions — nearly all unanimous. About half were written by Marshall himself. No other chief justice comes close, and no Supreme Court has issued even a majority of its decisions unanimously. Marshall forged a consensus on nearly every issue by his personality and intellect.
He was the eldest of 15, seven boys and eight girls. His only formal education consisted of one year of grammar school and six weeks of law school at the College of William & Mary. There, he attended the lectures of George Wythe, the first professor of law in America.
Growing up, books were difficult to obtain. But it is known that the Marshall home had a Bible and Alexander Pope’s “Essay on Man.” Marshall said he had copied every word of “Essay on Man” and memorized many passages by the time he was 12.
In 1767, a young Scotch minister came to live with the Marshalls for a year while he was being “tried out” by the congregation. This provided John with his first bit of formal education.
Marshall’s mother, Mary Keith Marshall, was a first cousin of Thomas Jefferson’s mother, so Jefferson was Marshall’s second cousin. Their paths were to cross later in life when Jefferson was president and Marshall was on the court.
Marshall joined the Continental Army in 1776 and served under George Washington for three years in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, including the harsh winter of 1777-78 at Valley Forge. His service at Valley Forge helped shape the foundation of his political and legal career. The hardships there shaped his view about government.
He saw that 13 state governments were incapable of providing adequate support for the army. The near collapse of the army convinced Marshall that only a strong central government with the power to tax, regulate commerce and raise an army could defend the nation effectively.
He eventually rose to the rank of captain and, when the term of service of his Virginia troops expired in 1779, Marshall returned to Virginia.
Both he and his father, Thomas, were at a number of well-known battles, such as Great Bridge, Brandywine, Germantown and Monmouth. That last battle found John a member of a detail from the Light Infantry of Virginia under the command of Maj. Henry Lee.
On leave, Marshall traveled to Yorktown, where his family was living. It was during this time that Marshall met Mary Ambler, also known as Polly. Mary’s father had been one of Yorktown’s wealthiest men, but the war had ruined him financially.
When Marshall came to visit, his arrival was being anticipated eagerly by the girls of the Ambler family. They had heard many stories about the soldier, and Marshall’s father had shared his letters with the Amblers.
What his father didn’t mention was that Marshall didn’t put much thought into what he wore, often seen in mismatched clothing and an old hat.
He was tall, with long dangling arms and legs, but he was athletic. He loved practical jokes. He challenged other soldiers to athletic contests, and he was a master at quoits, a popular game of tossing a doughnut-shaped disc onto a stake.
Polly claimed she fell in love immediately, but she turned him down when he proposed. He left and almost as soon as he was gone, she abruptly changed her mind. She sent her cousin riding after him, carrying a lock of her hair to convey her change of heart.
They were married in January 1783 in the Amblers’ home in Richmond. Marshall gave Polly a locket containing that tress of hair, which she wore until the day she died.
Their marriage lasted almost 49 years, until her death on Dec. 25, 1831, and is a story of deep love and devotion. She had suffered from ill health for many years.
The private law practice of Marshall flourished in Richmond. He became a well-known attorney, but his dress habits didn’t change. One potential client, seeing him pass by on the street, said he would never hire a man looking like that even to do physical labor.
The story goes that the man then hired the fanciest-dressed attorney he could find for the customary $100. However, he kept hearing from all to whom he talked that Marshall was the best.
Finally, he went to court to hear Marshall and was so deeply impressed that he pleaded with him to take the case. There was a problem, though. The man had paid the other lawyer and only had $5 left. Marshall took the case anyway.
Over the years, Marshall acquired wealth and property. His father deeded him property in Fauquier, and his father-in-law gave him a half-acre lot on which to build a home in the Court End neighborhood in Richmond. Marshall designed the house, which stands today.
John Marshall built his home in Richmond’s historic Court End neighborhood in 1790. It is a Federal-style brick building, and the property included several outbuildings, including his law office. It was home to Marshall and his family until his death in 1835.
The property remained in the Marshall family until the Harvie sisters sold it to the city in 1907. When the city announced plans to demolish the house to build a high school, Preservation Virginia stepped in. In 1911, the house was placed in the care of that nonprofit organization to be restored and opened to the public. Visitors can tour the restored home, filled with original family and period furnishings.
818 E. Marshall St.
Richmond, VA 23219
Open: March 1 through Dec. 29
Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday: noon to 5 p.m.
SAVE THE ROBE
It was John Marshall who standardized the black robe for Supreme Court justices. When he was sworn in as the fourth chief justice (Feb. 4, 1801), Marshall chose to wear a plain, black robe. Since then, Supreme Court justices and most other state and federal judges throughout the United States have worn black robes, signaling impartiality and equal justice for all.
The only surviving judicial robe of Chief Justice John Marshall is in a fragile state. Preservation Virginia has mounted a campaign to conserve the garment. Once restored, the robe will remain in the permanent collection of the John Marshall House.
