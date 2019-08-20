Joint ruling council launched in Sudan
Sudan’s pro-democracy movement and the army announced a joint ruling body on Tuesday, formally disbanding the military council that took power after the army’s ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April. The new 11-member body — called the Sovereign Council — is to rule Sudan for a little over three years until elections can be held.
