JONES, LINWOOD

JONES, Linwood Thomas “Shorty,” 74, departed this life quietly on June 17, 2020, at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pernell and Bessie Jones; and brother, Willie Jones. He is survived by his wife, Beverly R. Jones; three daughters, Rhonda M. Gurley, Sharita Cunningham and Angalyn Jones; two sons, Lorenzo Alexander (Annie) and Timothy Terry; two
sisters, Mary Williams and Susiemae Burrow; two brothers, Carl (Alice) and William Jones (Christine); a host of stepchildren, grandchildren, great- grandchildren; nieces, one devoted, Lisa Criss-Louard; and nephews, great- nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held today, Wednesday, June 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email