Judge pleads guilty in fight that led to shooting

An Indiana judge has pleaded guilty to a battery charge stemming from a fight outside an Indianapolis fast-food restaurant in which he and another judge were shot and wounded. Clark County Circuit Judge Andrew Adams was given a one-year suspended sentence in the argument that turned violent May 1. The alleged gunman awaits trial on felony charges.

