VERLANDER FILE

High school: Goochland College: Old Dominion

Career stats: 225-129, 3.33 ERA, 3,006 strikeouts; his wins total is tops among active players, strikeout total is 18th in baseball history

Career highlights: Two-time Cy Young Award winner (2011, 2019) ... 2011 American League most valuable player ... 2011 ALCS MVP ... has thrown three no-hitters ... won World Series with Astros in 2017 ... eight-time All-Star ... led majors in wins three times ... led AL in strikeouts five times ... 2006 AL rookie of the year with Tigers

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started