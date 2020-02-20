VERLANDER FILE
High school: Goochland College: Old Dominion
Career stats: 225-129, 3.33 ERA, 3,006 strikeouts; his wins total is tops among active players, strikeout total is 18th in baseball history
Career highlights: Two-time Cy Young Award winner (2011, 2019) ... 2011 American League most valuable player ... 2011 ALCS MVP ... has thrown three no-hitters ... won World Series with Astros in 2017 ... eight-time All-Star ... led majors in wins three times ... led AL in strikeouts five times ... 2006 AL rookie of the year with Tigers
