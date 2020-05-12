KATHY ABBOTT
Kathy Abbott said she moved to Ashland in 2003 with her husband and three children, because she was “drawn to the town’s sense of community and its eclectic mix of people, businesses and events.”
A four–year member of Ashland Town Council, she said, “Council’s role in the present and future Ashland extends far beyond attending a couple of meetings each month to discuss town business,” she said. “It’s taken nearly two decades for me to really get to know the people I now serve, to listen to their concerns and ideas.”
Before seeking a seat on council, Abbott was involved with the Ashland Community Theatre Foundation, Hanover Arts and Activities Center, the Ashland Museum, Main Street Ashland Association (now Downtown Ashland Association), the Ashland Museum, Train Day, Ashland Musical Variety Show, and countless years on the PTA.
She graduated from the Ashland Citizen’s Academy in 2016 before joining council, which “has given me a solid foundation in understanding how Ashland functions, and all of the decisions and considerations that come into play when determining how to move forward with any initiative.”
She acknowledges the fiscal responsibility, economic development and preservation of the small-town character, “but those are things that the town has prioritized since I moved here, and I’m so impressed with our staff for their creativity and initiative to keep that momentum.”
She praised civic participation, noting, “Ashland has been blessed with an extraordinary level of civic participation in recent years. Now is the time to harness that energy and work together to create more community-building events, build bridges across neighborhoods and organizations, continue to find new and creative ways to help our disadvantaged families, struggling businesses and neglected spaces, and fulfill Ashland’s potential as a great regional and tourist destination.”
Council has moved quickly “to adjust its budget in anticipation of the economic fallout we may face in coming years” due to COVID-19.
