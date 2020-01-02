Virginia’s 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution, has spent the past three years showcasing the 400th anniversary of important events that occurred in 1619 Virginia — a year that indelibly influenced the trajectory of Virginia and American history. As the 2019 commemorative year draws to a close this week, I’d like to reflect on American Evolution’s accomplishments and the legacy it has established.
This historical commemoration worked to tell an authentic and inclusive narrative of our nation’s history — by addressing complex and difficult topics of race and slavery, focusing on the achievements of women, and highlighting the triumphs and tragedies that paved the way for our modern American democracy.
Intentional conversations can be challenging, but it is critical that, as Americans, we understand the complete history of our foundation as a nation — and not just the narrow-cast history written by and about European descendants, which has been perpetuated in history books for centuries.
Partnering with venerable Virginia institutions and national partners to convene more than 40 events, programs, educational initiatives, performances and exhibitions during 2019, American Evolution recognized the 400th anniversary of key 1619 Virginia events that set America on a course toward the ideals of democracy, diversity and opportunity.
As the executive director of the 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution, I’m pleased to report this historical commemoration delivered positive outcomes for the commonwealth. It did so by building awareness of Virginia’s role in the creation of the United States; reinforcing Virginia’s leadership in education, tourism and economic development; and creating opportunities and events to engage all Virginians and Americans.
Over the past year, Virginia has been recognized on the national and international stage and has engaged nearly 2 million people through our programming and events.
We are proud to have partnered with 305 unique organizations across the commonwealth and nationwide. The commemoration is projected to generate more than $100 million in combined economic impact from commemoration and visitor spending, as well as supporting more than 1,000 Virginia jobs.
American Evolution received a total of $23.3 million from state appropriations since fiscal year 2016. It leveraged public funding to secure an additional $4.3 million from more than 40 private donors to support the five-year commemoration cycle of planning, promotion and execution.
We have also been successful in reaching new and younger audiences through educational initiatives, partnerships with Virginia colleges and universities, and using 21st century technology with the introduction of the Virginia History Trails App. American Evolution engaged 1,454 schools, 4,000 teachers and 136 school divisions, providing robust K-12 programming and resources.
Authentic storytelling and contemporary, historical and scholarly programming formats allowed the 2019 Commemoration to assemble diverse audiences, catalyze important conversations and facilitate the growth and development of partner institutions that will have a lasting legacy. Virginia’s history is complicated, and some of the struggles of early America are ones that our nation continues to wrestle with today.
American Evolution authentically and inclusively fostered a productive dialogue about gender equity, race and slavery, even in the shadow of nationally publicized incidents of overt racism that occurred in the commonwealth in recent years.
The 2019 Commemoration worked diligently to challenge and change the national conversation about race by sharing untold stories about the first Africans in English North America. These stories included Angela (or Angelo), one of the first Africans, and “America’s first Black family,” the Tuckers. Frommer’s Magazine recognized Virginia on its coveted “2019 Best Places to Visit” list, and Good Morning America and World News Tonight covered the 400th anniversary of the first African Landing.
The 2019 Commemoration also worked to foster discussion about American democracy and the importance of civic participation. On July 30, the 2019 Commemoration, in partnership with the National Park Service, Jamestown Rediscovery and Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, hosted the 400th commemorative ceremony of the first legislative assembly at Historic Jamestowne and Jamestown Settlement.
The ceremony commemorating 400 years of American democracy captured the attention of the country and the world with the participation of President Donald Trump. This event generated awareness among an audience of more than 8 billion people through earned print, TV and online media coverage.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the American Evolution sponsors, partners, staff, contractors and volunteers who supported and engaged with the 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution over the past three years.
American Evolution’s strong legacy will live on through educational resources, partnerships with Virginia institutions, newly dedicated monuments and visitor centers, and the Virginia History Trails mobile app.
I have no doubt that Virginia will continue working to foster unity and celebrate diversity by sharing an authentic and inclusive historical narrative that ensures understanding and appreciation of 400 years of a complex shared history.
I trust that the expanded awareness that has been cultivated will encourage Virginians and Americans to work together to create a better world for future generations.
