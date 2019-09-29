CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga lead at halftime was the deciding factor as the Kickers fell 2-1 on Saturday night in a USL League One game.
Chattanooga (10-8-9) scored its first goal after a penalty from Ualefi Rodrigues dos Reis in the 24th minute. Eight minutes later, Sito Seoane scored to give the Red Wolves a two-goal lead.
Richmond got on the board in the 65th minute on Charles Boateng goal. Boateng nearly tied the game in the 72nd minute but was denied by Chattanooga goalkeeper Alex Mangels.
The Kickers’ final opportunity came with 2 minutes remaining, but the charge was halted.
Richmond dropped to 8-13-5 with two games left.
