Kishau Rogers, who in 2004 founded Websmith Inc., a Richmond-based web application development company, and served at its CEO for 15 years. She recently founded and is CEO of Time Study Inc., a startup offering solutions for using machine learning, advanced natural language processing, and data science to automatically tell a story of how employees spend their time. She has a background in computer science and has more than 25 years of leading the development of enterprise technology businesses including more than 15 years as a leader.
