Patriots owner to help families of bikers killed in N.H.
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has vowed to donate $100,000 to help the families of seven motorcyclists killed in a collision with a truck in New Hampshire last month. Kraft joined thousands of bikers outside Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Saturday for a service organized by the Jarheads Motorcycle Club to which the crash victims belonged.
