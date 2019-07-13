Patriots owner to help families of bikers killed in N.H.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has vowed to donate $100,000 to help the families of seven motorcyclists killed in a collision with a truck in New Hampshire last month. Kraft joined thousands of bikers outside Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Saturday for a service organized by the Jarheads Motorcycle Club to which the crash victims belonged.

