Land the remote job you actually want

Remote jobs are becoming increasingly popular as more people prioritize flexibility and autonomy in the workplace. Working from anywhere may sound like a dream, and it's not only possible, it's common.
The catch is finding remote work that pays well and that you enjoy. Below are some simple steps to help you not only land a remote job, but the one of your dreams.
Finding the perfect remote job
• Consider your current company: Could your current position be done remotely? If so, talk to your boss about it. Be sure to walk in prepared with concrete examples of how you could continue to do your job well out of the office.
• Remote job boards: Rather than traditional job boards that can make it difficult to pin down quality remote positions, take advantage of sites that specialize in remote work, such as FlexJobs, Hubstaff Talent, and Remote.com.
• Social media: Utilize social media sites like LinkedIn, or groups on Facebook and Instagram to connect with companies, employers, and potential customers in your field.
• Networking: Reaching out to previous employers, co-workers, and friends who are in the industry you are interested in can be surprisingly beneficial. Any step that can get your name out there is helpful.
Create a remote job resume
Finding a quality remote job opening is only half the battle. Check out these tips to tailor your resume to prove to potential employers that you can work anywhere:
• Emphasize your abilities as a self-starter, hard worker, and your capacity to work autonomously.
• Include specifics about how you have met or exceeded goals in previous positions.
• Present excellent communication skills. Since you won't be meeting with your boss or co-workers face-to-face, it's essential that your resume is error-free.
• Mention the relevant software that you are familiar with that will benefit your potential company.
By simply knowing where to look and presenting yourself as a hard-working self-starter, you'll be well on your way to finding your ideal remote position.
