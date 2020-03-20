Take this opportunity to
review access to meds
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The COVD-19 pandemic has highlighted many structural defects in our health system. One of particular interest is that many different kinds of medications are not manufactured in the United States.
We've had several recalls of drugs not manufactured here because of serious contamination. China has been a major supplier to the U.S. of medications and it has been the source of many recall issues. Additionally, China has the ability of denying us access to vital drugs if it wished — and apparently has threatened to do.
In light of the current viral pandemic, chloroquine has been shown in parts of Asia to be of benefit in treating and possibly preventing COVID-19. Currently it is in short supply in the U.S. and there are no U.S. manufacturers. Hopefully this current situation here will not only highlight what has been a chronic issue but mobilize industry and government to act in ways that allow us access to the drugs when we need them, independent of countries often unreliable and with possible hostile intent.
Richard Carchman.
Columbia.
