The U.S. is a republic,
not a democracy
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The United States of America is not a true democracy, but a republic of independent states that enact own laws and regulations. Most of the Founding Fathers were rather skeptical about democracy, a few were even hostile toward it, especially John Adams, our second president, who stated, “democracy never lasts long and eventually commits suicide.” He thought it the worst form of government.
As regards state and presidential elections, the party in power in each state sets the rules for elections in terms of number of voting days, hours and voting places — often in ways advantageous to its favorite candidates. Intertwined with this is redistricting, which both major parties have been guilty of, which gives an edge to their preferred candidates. These district manipulations are clearly obstacles to the exercise of democracy. However, fortunately, a movement is afoot to have commissions composed of geopolitical experts and citizens — not politicians — review the districts and alter them to better represent a cross section of the population in each district.
With regard to the presidential elections it’s obvious that the above voting and district manipulations can greatly affect the outcomes unfairly. Moreover, the system whereby the winner of the plurality of votes in a state essentially takes all mandates is undemocratic. It would be much fairer if the mandates were prorated according to ballots cast for each candidate. Also, presidential elections should be a national holiday, giving voters free time to vote. That would result in greater participation, which traditionally is a more than 50% — much lower than in Europe, where it ranges between 70% and 80%. In Holland, it’s mandatory to vote — non-voters are fined.
Finally, although the U.S. will probably never be true a democracy, political steps could be taken to bring the nation closer to the resemblance of one.
Ole Giese.
Richmond.
