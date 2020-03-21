So, boomer, how does
it feel to be ignored?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Three months ago, had I told you there was an existential threat to our world that would disproportionately affect one generation, most people would immediately realize I was talking about climate change, but today, there are two threats.
My fellow millennials — most of whom realize the threat of climate change is going to be one we’re fighting our entire lives — have perfectly exemplified what makes our fight so hard: generational greed.
The similarities between climate change and this global pandemic are obvious. Comments such as: Since we do not bear the brunt of this threat, we do not have to commit our energy and resources to stop it. Or, we might as well take advantage of ephemeral indulgences like cheap flights and hotels. And, our small actions will not change anything on the global scale, so why bother? These are all comments taken directly from the book of the generation whose inaction on climate change will pass down to us a broken world.
The hypocrisy on both sides is stunning. Panicked voices from baby boomers on TV condemn my generation's blithe disregard for the health of their parents and grandparents while refusing to accept their culpability — or the facts — for our dying world. Meanwhile, 20-somethings swap drinks and germs in full bars while complaining about the lack of action from our older leaders when it comes to the changing climate.
I propose a deal. Millenials take COVID-19 seriously and stay inside, and the boomers step up and make real efforts to combat climate change. Neither group can succeed without the help of the other, and if we can’t make small sacrifices to stop two global calamities, we all may not be long for this world.
Graham Stephens.
Henrico.
