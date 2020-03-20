Maybe virus shows
U.S. medicine is best
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On March 9, two letters to the editor claimed that the coronavirus pandemic proves the United States needs Sen. Bernie Sanders’ proposed universal state medical system. No evidence was provided.
Since testing coverage varies tremendously by country, it is fairer to look at death rates from the virus. The U.S., with almost five times the population of most large European countries — as well as closer commercial and academic ties to China — has as of Thursday, 155 deaths. At the same time, Italy had 2,978; France had 264; and the United Kingdom had 108. All three have socialized medicine; all their citizens and even tourists receive free medical care.
Maybe they should adopt the U.S. system.
Paul Meo.
Lottsburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.