Maybe virus shows

U.S. medicine is best

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On March 9, two letters to the editor claimed that the coronavirus pandemic proves the United States needs Sen. Bernie Sanders’ proposed universal state medical system. No evidence was provided.

Since testing coverage varies tremendously by country, it is fairer to look at death rates from the virus. The U.S., with almost five times the population of most large European countries — as well as closer commercial and academic ties to China — has as of Thursday, 155 deaths. At the same time, Italy had 2,978; France had 264; and the United Kingdom had 108. All three have socialized medicine; all their citizens and even tourists receive free medical care.

Maybe they should adopt the U.S. system.

Paul Meo.

Lottsburg.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email