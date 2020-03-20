Save the economy —
let the healthy work
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We are all aware of the dangers posed by the current pandemic. I suggest that the dangers of the economic fallout will be far worse. To mitigate this threat, those who are not in high risk categories should continue to work, and be employed.
Like the brave young soldiers who have volunteered for our armed services in times of need, we all recognize that some of us will not be coming home. This outcome, unfortunately, is preferable to the prospect of 50% unemployment and years of suffering by the majority of the population.
I recognize that this is against the advice of health experts. However, we need to accept the fact that some will be lost in order to save our way of life — that includes me.
Mike Rose.
Richmond.
