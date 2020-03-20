Will Northam's budget

revisions be prudent?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am encouraged to hear Gov. Ralph Northam say the state budget will be revised before the April 22 veto session. Perhaps this revision will shed light on the validity of the economic impact assumptions the Democrats used for all of their tax increases and business restrictions they just passed before the coronavirus hit.

I suspect they didn't assume the worst case scenario we now have, which probably increases the costs and decreases the benefits they promised in their bills. If they knew then what we know now, the debate would have been different and all this progressive anti-business stuff would have died in committee.

I am hopeful Northam will put all Virginia ahead of just party and veto all business harming and job killing partisan mistakes.

Charles Smith.

Richmond.

