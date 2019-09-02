Perhaps you know someone heading off to college for the very first time. The beginning of the academic year reminds me of that little snap in the air when autumn hits.
The classroom may serve to quench the thirst for knowledge, but that classroom should also seek to build solid habits of accountability and strong values in one’s educational pursuits. It is my fervent hope that the students’ journey will be replete with as many tools as needed to find the wisdom and grace to face the challenges of life ahead.
Although technology has transformed our lives over the years, sometimes this is not always for the better. College students have always had to juggle jobs, school and family. But in the age of social media, it can be a lonely place to be. Students would do well to tap into myriad resources that exist on college campuses from support services such as career coaches and counselors to campus clubs where they can interact with actual human beings. A good support system can go a long way toward success.
The real world can become a testament to growing up into adulthood in a sea of uncertainty. I liken this quest to the 1964 classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” Christmas special that I look forward to each year. Young Rudolph sets off on his journey only to encounter the harsh realities of the world around him. Many of our college students need to realize that, unfortunately, there may not be a safe zone in the real world.
A few years ago, a University of Georgia professor thought he would institute a “stress reduction” approach for his students. This professor posted online course policies that would have allowed students to change their grades, abandon group work, and to take only open book tests “designed to assess low level mastery of the course material,” according to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
This does not sound like the real world especially in terms of academic rigor or providing a challenging environment for students to examine varying perspectives, nor does it seek to promulgate the experience of collaborating with one’s peers. The university quickly denounced these policies from the professor’s course outline.
Had the professor used some real world approaches to stress reduction such as progressive muscle relaxation, imagery or better yet, some meditation that he could have practiced with his students prior to an exam, this might serve to clarify that “eureka” moment that in all reality, he would actually be doing a disservice to his students by not providing them the autonomy or accountability to put forth their best efforts.
Depending upon the situation, some students will live near their chosen college or university but many will be relocating to another city within their home state and still others will attend college out of state.
Students who regularly attend Mass or other faith-based institutions with their families may find comfort in campus ministry as this would be more convenient to them on campus, especially to those who may not have transportation for those first few years. Going away to college for four years does not mean that one needs to abandon their faith.
As added support, I joined a Catholic graduate student group while pursuing my doctorate. It was really a tremendous help as it helped to establish a common bond with others who not only shared my challenges in pursuing an advanced degree, but who also were affiliated with the same denomination.
To all the incoming students this fall in the throes of knowledge seeking and their journey into life ahead, I would like to end this column with a prayer from a little book called “My Treasured Catholic Prayers,” from the Sisters of Charity of Our Lady, Mother of the Church in Baltic, Conn. This one I know very well as it provided me with the support that I needed during the completion of my Ph.D.
God of Light and Truth, thank you for giving me a mind that can know and a heart that can love. Help me to keep learning every day of my life, for all knowledge can lead me to You. Lead me to be aware of Your presence in all things and at all times.
Encourage me when my studies are difficult and when I am tempted to give up. Give me confidence when my brain seems slow to understand and the way forward is filled with struggles and challenges.
Grant me the grace to fully express all the talents and gifts You have entrusted to me to explore the world You have created, certain that in Your love and goodness all will be well in my life according to Your Divine Plan. Amen.
