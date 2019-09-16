Trust God. Clean house. Help others.
These are simple words to live by. But life can be messy and complicated.
The topic of decluttering is all the thing these days, as a personal and a spiritual exercise. This summer, my wife and I tried to follow the advice of Marie Kondo: Let go of the things in your life that do not spark joy.
Truth is, we didn’t make much headway in our cleanup effort. Our joke is that letting go of possessions is too hard a challenge when you find joy in every little thing.
Let go, and let God. This familiar phrase speaks to a spiritual decluttering. Father Richard Rohr, in “Simplicity: The Freedom of Letting Go,” says that in a spiritual context, letting go can be difficult. “There’s always a lot of anxiety and insecurity in letting go of yourselves and your images of God. Only God can lead you, and all you can do is let go. The spiritualities of all great world religions teach us letting go, or how to step aside.”
In the Judeo-Christian tradition, the challenge to trust God in all circumstances is found in Proverbs 3: 5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, on your own intelligence do not rely; In all your ways be mindful of him, and he will make straight your paths.”
It isn’t easy, but we have to turn it over to God as we know him. We look at the jumble of our lives, and we can only hope that, as often said, God writes straight with crooked lines.
As inspiration for living lives of simplicity and service to others, I think of great saints. Yet Mother Teresa, Dorothy Day, Jean Vanier and so many others believed that we are all called to sainthood. We are called to a simple way of life as we focus on serving others.
Trust God. Clean house. Help others.
I’m drawing that phrase from the tradition of Alcoholics Anonymous and other 12-step programs. To this point, I’ve incorporated several sayings that come from that tradition, while I’ve tried to put them in a broader and more connected framework.
To be painstakingly honest, I might have started out these reflections with the introduction: “My name is Mike and I am an alcoholic.” That explains a lot of crooked lines in my life. Today, though, I can say that I am a grateful, recovering alcoholic, and I have been on the path of recovery for nearly 20 years. Thank God for that.
My recovery might sound like it was an “Amazing Grace” moment, right out of the beautiful hymn. The burden of alcoholism on me (and the burden I put on family and friends) was lifted just like that!
No, it doesn’t happen that way. Things are not that easy, especially when you have cluttered the landscape of your life on all fronts. It takes time, and it takes work to clean your house.
For me, a more realistic alcoholism recovery anthem, capturing the highs and lows, is Joe Walsh’s “One Day at a Time.” The official version is on YouTube, but check out the live version from the Eagles’ 2005 concert. There is no anonymity here. Walsh tells his story. He had to step back from the wreckage of his life as a rock legend, and he had to let go.
The challenge for any person in recovery is to declutter life in an all-encompassing sense. I have found a way to stay clean and sober — for today. I no longer attend AA meetings, but I will always be thankful for the help I got there when I started on the road to recovery many years ago.
Today I find support in recovery from my family and my faith, first and foremost. I also see mental health professionals who help spot and treat the underlying conditions that might lead to concerns. And, as part of a bigger picture, I still obviously fall back on the simplified formulas I heard in my early years in recovery.
Trust God. Clean house. Help others. Keep it simple. One day at a time.
These are good words to live by for us all.
