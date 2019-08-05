She’s a regular customer at the thrift store our church runs, a retiree who’s always friendly and kind when she comes to the cash register with her purchases.
One Saturday, she’d bought a couple bulky items that she couldn’t carry to her car herself, so we walked out together, both of us loaded down with her latest acquisitions. I noticed the shiny necklace with a variety of sparkling stones she was wearing, and asked her about it.
“I got it from my daughter,” she said. “She loved to collect jewelry, especially if it was really colorful. She liked those ones the best.”
She paused, looked at me solemnly, and added, “She was killed in an automobile accident and I always wear some of her jewelry.”
We have no idea of the burdens people around us are carrying.
There’s a verse in the Bible, written by the apostle Paul to the people of Philippi, a small city in Macedonia, that I’ve always liked. “Let your gentleness be evident to all,” he told them.
Surely there are times when gentleness may not be the best approach (Jesus overturning and scattering the tables of the money-changers in the temple comes to mind), but it’s probably a pretty good default setting for us when we encounter one another out in the world.
Another man, I guessed in his 50s, had been in the store several times over the previous couple of years, always pushing a woman in a wheelchair and patiently showing her items on the shelves. She appeared older than him and was clearly suffering from some kind of dementia, and I assumed she was his mother.
He came in again one day, shopping on his own this time. Before he left, he told me the woman in the wheelchair had died a couple months previously. She was actually his wife; the ravages of Alzheimer’s had made her look older.
Let your gentleness be evident to all.
There are several family groups who approach the register and have their children, some younger than 10, handle transactions because the parents speak little or no English. I wonder what it must feel like to be a little kid with the responsibility of communicating for your parents in a new country.
Let your gentleness be evident to all.
I’ve encountered customers who were shopping for household items because they’d lost their own in a fire; a woman who recognized her own dishes on our shelves, which her ex-husband had taken after their divorce; men and women facing imminent surgeries or biopsies; sons and daughters buying comfortable clothes for elderly parents recently moved into nursing homes; and people donating goods after cleaning out the home of a deceased family member.
Let your gentleness be evident to all.
I’ve also encountered a woman who plopped a bra down on the counter and asked me if I thought it would fit her, and another who seemed to want me to count the pieces in a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle to be sure they were all there.
Let your gentleness be evident to all.
Back in the 1980s, I was hooked on a TV show about police officers called “Hill Street Blues.” Every episode began with a general roll call and meeting before the officers hit the street, always concluding with the officer in charge reminding them, “Let’s be careful out there.”
Let’s be gentle out there.
