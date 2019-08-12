Before a visit to the Holy Land a few short months ago, my travel companion and I decided to make a brief stop in Portugal to visit Fatima. In May, I dedicated the Faith and Values column on Mother’s Day weekend with emphasis on the Virgin Mary and her appearance to three shepherd children in 1917. My friend and I were blessed to be able to visit Mary’s shrine on June 13 — which coincides with Mary’s first appearance at Fatima.
This was such a powerful visit and a good way to begin our journey to the Holy Land. Interestingly enough, I have come to find out that my paternal grandfather, who was also a musician, wrote “Our Lady of Fatima’s Blue Army March.”
The Blue Army of Our Lady of Fatima is a public international association of the Christian faithful that seeks “the promotion of the authentic teaching of the Roman Catholic Church and the strict adherence to the tenets of the Gospel; the personal sanctification of adherents through faithful adherence to the Message of Our Lady of Fátima and the promotion of the common good by the spreading of that Message of Fátima.” Such practice of the common good in today’s society is something that each of us should strive for on a daily basis.
After arriving in Tel Aviv, Israel, Trish and I were eagerly awaiting our tours of Jerusalem, Bethlehem and Nazareth. Tel Aviv was established in 1909 and is actually quite secular compared to Jerusalem, which dates to B.C. times. Trish is from a large Irish Catholic family and I am from a large Polish Catholic family. She attended Catholic school and I was enrolled in catechism as a youngster, so we drew on our knowledge of these holy sites after being quizzed incessantly from our tour guide.
The first lesson was to obtain a better sense of Jerusalem’s role in the Middle East impacting religion, history and politics. From a religious standpoint, this holy city has been fought over for millennia and, from a historical perspective, Christianity, Judaism and Islam each have sites of great significance there.
Moreover, the Israeli government regards Jerusalem as the eternal and indivisible capital of the country. Comparably, Palestinians hold that east Jerusalem must be the capital of a future Palestinian state. According to Reuters, President Donald Trump acted under a 1995 law that requires the United States to move its embassy to Jerusalem, whereas the last three presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barrack Obama) consistently signed waivers.
As powerful as Israel is, some may lose sight of the fact that it is threatened by forces such as Iran that have publicly called for the decimation of Israel.
Our next stop was Bethlehem, which provided another of my lessons gleaned on this trip. For those who have not visited Bethlehem, transportation is two-fold. Our Israeli tour guide dropped us off at a checkpoint, which then allowed us to transfer to a Palestinian taxi (along with a tour guide) to get to the Church of the Nativity, believed to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ.
The young Palestinian who picked us up really opened up his heart and soul about the seemingly hopeless living conditions that exist for him and his family and the dream of a resolution to the strife between Israel and Palestine. According to him and many like-minded younger individuals, they just want to see an end to the constant turmoil whereby one day both sides would get along in harmony.
It really makes you feel grateful for the freedoms and the opportunities that abound in America. Before he dropped us off, he said how much he would like to have us over for a real Arab meal. We then wished him well on his quest to move to the United States in pursuit of a better life.
Takeaway from the second lesson: Sometimes the old guard of yesteryear should take a cue from the younger set and seek to reverse the endless division.
I will end with one last lesson (although there were many more along the way). Our final destination was a private tour of Nazareth, where Jesus spent his childhood. Along the way, we stopped off at Capernaum, where Jesus began to teach on the Sabbath. According to Scripture, people were amazed at his teaching because he taught them as one who had authority, not as the teachers of the law.
This really speaks to me as a professor because commanding a presence of authority is one that conveys the messaging to the masses. The spoken word can be a powerful medium to those looking to become more learned across a wide range of areas.
In summary, religious travelers need no other reason to visit this sacred place, but for others who want to capture the culture, history or beauty of the Holy Land, this is the trip of a lifetime.
