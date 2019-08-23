HENRICO CANCER TREATMENT CENTER

William Wagnon, III, HCA CEO of Henrico, Parham and Retreat Doctors' Hospitals, answers questions from the Henrico planning commission during a public hearing Thursday, February 11, 2016, on a proposed cancer treatment center. Wagnon stepped down as CEO on Thursday.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND

Will Wagnon, who served as CEO of HCA Virginia’s Henrico, Parham and Retreat Doctors’ hospitals since 2013, announced his departure from the role in an email to staff Thursday.

HCA Virginia confirmed Friday that Wagnon was gone, saying he stepped down “to spend more time with family,” according to Malorie Burkett, director of public relations and communications for HCA Virginia.

Wagnon had worked for HCA Healthcare for more than 22 years, serving as CEO of MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada for five years before moving to Richmond, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“I’d like to express my sincere appreciation to all of the staff, nurses, physicians and administration for allowing me to be part of such a wonderful organization,” Wagnon wrote in the email. “Hospitals are about people taking care of people and the foundation of Henrico Doctors’ Hospitals is built upon the great people that work here. Without you and your commitment to our patients, we would not have been able to accomplish the tremendous success and growth that our facilities have experienced over the last six years.”

In the email to staff, Wagnon said that HCA will conduct a national search for his replacement and that Chris Denton, CFO, will serve as the interim CEO for Henrico Doctors’ Hospital – Forest Campus.

He added that he plans to travel with his wife and watch his daughter play college field hockey while he reflects on the next chapter of his life.

The Nashville-based hospital chain fell short of earnings expectations for the second quarter of this year, in spite of a rise in admissions, according to an article in Healthcare Dive published July 30.

Burkett did not respond to other questions about Wagnon's departure, including whether the system's slow financial quarter influenced it.

