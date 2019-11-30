QUESTION: My friend has nutsedge in her yard that she has been fighting for several years. What can she use, and when can she do it, to finally get the perennial grasslike weed under control?
ANSWER: There’s good news and bad news about nutsedge control. The good news is, the herbicide Halosulfuron-methyl will control it in the lawn and not hurt fescue grass. It’s available to homeowners in a product called SedgeHammer. The bad news is, it’s too late to treat it now. This needs to be done in June and possibly repeated once or twice, if the nutsedge comes back. I’m afraid your friend will need to wait until next summer.
QUESTION: I’ve noticed an unusual influx of squirrels this autumn, and they’re especially busy burying nuts. I’m told there’s an old wives’ tale that says it’s a prediction of bad winter weather ahead. What’s up?
ANSWER: I’ve heard that, too, and I never question those old wives’ tales; most seem to be based on firsthand experience. On the other hand, I have seen a couple of meteorologists’ predictions of a cold winter with higher than normal snowfall. I guess we’ll see if the squirrels know their stuff.
QUESTION: I am attaching a picture of a weed that is growing in spots in my yard. I have tried several lawn weed killers, and the weed just seems to laugh at it. What is the weed, and what do I use to kill it?
Also, while I was at a garden shop buying fertilizer for the fall, an employee told me that I need to do only two applications in autumn. I have always gone by the SON fertilizer program of feeding in September, October and November. Is this program still valid?
ANSWER: The weed in your photo is ground ivy, also called creeping Charlie. According to a Cooperative Extension pest management guide, ground ivy isn’t totally susceptible to any broadleaf herbicide for lawns. The guide lists some intermediate control with products containing 2,4-D, dicamba and triclopyr. The guide also indicates the time to control the weed is in late spring, when it first starts to be visible. Once it’s mature, by mid-June, it’s pretty resistant to lawn herbicides.
As for the SON fertilizer program, if you’ve been successful with it, stay with it. Extension still recommends it as providing the right amount of nitrogen, at the right time, for cool-season lawns. In that case, your last application needs to be applied right away.
QUESTION: Earlier this year, we purchased two cherry trees and planted them in our yard. They stand about 7 feet tall and have done well despite deer attempts to eat all the leaves. In any case, we do not want these trees to grow excessively tall; we prefer them to grow broader. Can we top them, and if so, when would be the best time and method of doing so?
ANSWER: If you really need to top them, you can remove the central leader, down to the next strong lateral branch. That would allow it to become the new top. However, the time to do this is after the trees have gone dormant this winter. Most growers prune fruit trees in late January or early February. Be aware that standard cherry trees can reach a mature height of 18 to 25 feet; semi-dwarf cherries can reach 12 to 15 feet; and dwarfs, 8 to 10 feet. Let’s hope you bought trees that were bred for the mature size you want.
