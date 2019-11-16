QUESTION: Is there no hope for a rose that has the rosette disease? Can I cut away the stems that are affected? I hate to lose this rose bush, as it is an old fashioned rose that has been in our family many years.
ANSWER: You can cut it back hard and try to save it. However, if the rose rosette disease comes back next year, it will be time to replace it with something other than a rose.
QUESTION: When is the optimal time to prune my landscape boxwood and holly bushes plus some small trees that are also in the beds? Additionally, when should my gardenia and knock out rose bushes be trimmed. They are very leggy and unattractive right now. Should azalea bushes be trimmed in the spring or can they withstand a light trimming now?
ANSWER: These are good questions, because there are different times to do your pruning, depending on the type of plants you have. The best time to prune holly and boxwood is late February, just before they start to make their new growth. As evergreens, they need their leaves through the winter to help insulate the stems from the cold.
Small deciduous trees can be pruned any time after they have gone dormant this fall. Once they have dropped their leaves, you’ll be able to see the limb structure and trim them the way you want. As for your roses, you can cut back very leggy stems now, but the major pruning on them should be done in February. By mid-February, you should see small red leaf buds developing on the stems. When those buds get ¼ to ½ inch long, it’s time to do your serious rose pruning. Lastly, your azaleas and gardenia already have their buds for next spring’s blooms. Consequently, you should hold off on any needed pruning on them until after they finish blooming in the spring.
QUESTION: About a year ago, I lost a 20-year old Bradford Pear tree in a wind storm. All summer long, I was continuously removing as many as 10 sprouts a day growing off of the surface roots. My question is: How do I stop these sprouts, or will they stop themselves over a period of time?
ANSWER: Since your tree was alive when it blew over, the roots are still trying to produce leaves to produce food. It does take some patience, but the sprouts will eventually stop, if you keep removing them as soon as they pop up. By preventing them from producing leaves, the roots will gradually starve to death. Since your Bradford is deciduous, it’s dormant now, and you shouldn’t have any more sprouts until next spring.
QUESTION: We have had what appears to be English Ivy growing in our yard and up the two large hackberry trees there. Having pulled all the vines off the trees and up from the ground, we would appreciate any advice on how to keep the area ivy-free. The area on the ground is about 50’ X 40’. Having heard negative reports on Roundup, I would rather you recommend something different.
ANSWER: If you plan to grow grass in that area, once the ivy is gone, you could use a selective broadleaf herbicide, used to control broadleaf weeds in turf. Right now, you can cut the ivy to the ground, removing all of the leaves. In the spring, the ivy will sprout and you can treat it with the herbicide when its new leaves are about the size of a quarter. The disadvantage to many broadleaf herbicides is they leave a residual in the soil that can affect shallow rooted plants growing under the treated area. Also, you cannot plant grass in the treated area for a couple months. Be sure to use a product that will not hurt grass, and not a “total vegetation” control product.
Of course, the most organic control is to mow the ivy to the ground and prevent it from coming back, by continuing to mow it. By not allowing it to make mature leaves, the roots will eventually starve to death, due to lack of photosynthesis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.