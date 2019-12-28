QUESTION: I was given a beautiful Christmas cactus for Christmas. I understand I can keep it for years and get it to rebloom every year. Can you give me the steps to be sure it will bloom again, in time for the holidays?
ANSWER: You certainly can enjoy your cactus for years. In fact, a friend of mine has one that was handed down from her mother and has bloomed for more than 60 years. After the holidays, treat it like any other houseplant. Once frost is over in the spring, move it to a shady location outdoors and allow it to grow through the summer. By the first of October, bring it in to a cool room and give it 12 hours of light and 12 hours of total darkness every day. In six to eight weeks, it should start developing buds, and you can return it to a bright area in your house. This timing should have it in full bloom for the holidays.
QUESTION: During the holidays, we bought several plants to decorate our home. We have several poinsettias, a Norfolk Island Pine and paper white narcissus in full bloom. I hate to throw them out after Christmas, but don’t know how to care for them. Can you give me any advice?
ANSWER: Poinsettia and Norfolk Island pine are among the most popular holiday plants, and they can last for years, if properly managed. First, remove any decorative foil around the container or at least poke some drainage holes near the bottom. Place the plant on a drain saucer to allow excess water to run through it. Next, display it in your house where it will get plenty of light, but not direct sunlight. On a table near a window can be ideal, but not so close as to get a chill from the window itself. Check the soil moisture regularly, but don’t water until the soil gets dry 1 inch below the surface. Indoor plants frequently wilt from drowning rather than drying out.
Both poinsettia and Norfolk Island pine can be moved outdoors once we’ve had our last frost, and returned to the house before the first frost in the fall.
QUESTION: In a recent column, you recommended a chemical herbicide for weed control in a lawn. We think it’s past time to stop recommending 2-4-D, dicamba, chlorpyrifos and glyphosate. What’s now known about these toxins is bad enough. There’s no reason to become the lab experiment of the future to find out what’s unknown.
ANSWER: Thanks for sharing your thoughts about chemical herbicide usage. All the products you mentioned are registered and approved by the Environmental Protection Agency, when used in accordance with their labels. I suppose some alternatives are to use organic weed control methods or just allow weeds to become the ground cover of choice. Certainly, there are some situations where weed management is important, so just letting them go may not always be an option. Unfortunately, the commonly recommended organic herbicides, such as boiling water, vinegar, salt, and the practice of burning weeds with a small torch, have issues that make them objectionable to many of our readers as well. It’s my hope that anyone using EPA-approved products or organic methods will use them judiciously and with the utmost care.
